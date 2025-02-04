Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
9F Trading Down 2.2 %
9F stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. 9F has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
9F Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 9F
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.