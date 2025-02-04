Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

9F Trading Down 2.2 %

9F stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. 9F has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

