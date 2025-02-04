Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0534 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EAD opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

