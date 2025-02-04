Wells Fargo & Company Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $138.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

CHH opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

