Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

