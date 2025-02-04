Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 693,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

