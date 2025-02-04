WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $658.11 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $252.20 and a one year high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $620.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

