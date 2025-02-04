WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 32.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $915.00 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $943.26 and a 200 day moving average of $887.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,442. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.53.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

