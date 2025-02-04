WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,710 shares of company stock valued at $233,561,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $978.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

