Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.14. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 42,637 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.