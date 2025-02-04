Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.14. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 42,637 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 176,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.