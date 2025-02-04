Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.96 and last traded at C$6.06. Approximately 4,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of C$104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Further Reading

