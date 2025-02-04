White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 13,957 shares.The stock last traded at $1,913.12 and had previously closed at $1,932.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,926.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,839.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,477,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.