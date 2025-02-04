Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,129,352. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $204.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.