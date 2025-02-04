WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OEF opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average is $279.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.41 and a 12-month high of $299.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

