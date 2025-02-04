WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.43. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

