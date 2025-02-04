WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,998 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11,176.9% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 279,535 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

