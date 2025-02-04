Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

