XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral Rating

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday.

XIFR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of XIFR traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.89 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIFR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 150.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

