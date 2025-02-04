York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and traded as high as $30.27. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 3,000 shares.
York Traditions Bank Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.
About York Traditions Bank
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than York Traditions Bank
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.