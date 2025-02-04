Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Jan Skvarka Purchases 60,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 1,960,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,090. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

