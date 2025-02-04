Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Jan Skvarka Purchases 60,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 1,960,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,090. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
