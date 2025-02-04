Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives $37.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.1 %

ZETA stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 183,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.