Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

