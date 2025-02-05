100 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.40.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $510.81 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.64 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

