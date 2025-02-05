10,553 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,746 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

