18,535 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

