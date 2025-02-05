1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after buying an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,101,000 after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,387 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.12 and a twelve month high of $129.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

