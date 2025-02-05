1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.26.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

