19,178 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

