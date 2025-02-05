19,382 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Jericho Financial LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

