21,126 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.7% of Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa America cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.