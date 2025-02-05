2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.89, but opened at $51.04. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 4,402,936 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Market Volatility Creates Opportunity in These 3 Value Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Visa and Mastercard Remain Strong Plays as Consumers Keep Swiping
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 High-Yield Consumer Staples Stocks Ready to Deliver Big Returns
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.