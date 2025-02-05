3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,931 ($49.06) and last traded at GBX 3,931 ($49.06), with a volume of 6815034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,897.84 ($48.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

3i Group Stock Up 0.4 %

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,681.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,373.57. The company has a market capitalization of £37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 985.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 30.50 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,536.52%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

