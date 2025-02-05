3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,931 ($49.06) and last traded at GBX 3,931 ($49.06), with a volume of 6815034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,897.84 ($48.65).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on III
3i Group Stock Up 0.4 %
3i Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 30.50 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,536.52%.
3i Group Company Profile
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.