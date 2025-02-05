40,700 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 267.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 45.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

