5,085 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Beacon Financial Planning Inc.

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

