6,863 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.