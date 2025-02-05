A10 Networks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

