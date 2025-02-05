Aaron Pasias Purchases 150,000 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Pasias purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$33,150.00 ($20,590.06).
PlaySide Studios Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.
PlaySide Studios Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PlaySide Studios
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Costco: A Retail Powerhouse Defying Economic Challenges
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks Under $10 That Could Turn Risk Into Reward
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Tesla Just Shook the Market—Will It Crash or Soar Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.