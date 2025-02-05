abrdn plc Buys 67,795 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.