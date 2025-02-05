abrdn plc Has $50.44 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $50,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.