abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223,492 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $80,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 191,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 282,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 132,629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $555,939,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

