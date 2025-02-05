abrdn plc Sells 165,794 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,794 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $63,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.