abrdn plc Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $84,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 55.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,721. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.56 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

