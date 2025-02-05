Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AVK opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Convertible and Income Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Atlassian: Upside Still in Play After Impressive Earnings Spike
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.