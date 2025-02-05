Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AVK opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

