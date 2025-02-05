Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 16,086 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,002,479.52.

On Thursday, December 12th, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $1,109,612.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $73.34.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $6,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affirm from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

