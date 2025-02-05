Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 2.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

