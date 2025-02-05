Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.50 and last traded at C$36.89, with a volume of 24973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFN shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.28.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.40). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

