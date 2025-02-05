Aleksandar Milovanovic Purchases 50,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,101,745.40. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 1,499 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $4,032.31.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 14,038 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,762.22.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Matrix Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

