Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.1 %

ALFVY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

