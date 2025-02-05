Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 173.45 ($2.16), with a volume of 158758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.09).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -754.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.96.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

