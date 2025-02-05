Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires Shares of 4,857 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

