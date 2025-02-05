Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $334,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,154,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 113,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 232.43%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

